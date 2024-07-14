OKC Thunder Boat Raced in Vegas as Toronto Raptors go Wire-to-Wire in Summer League Opener
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to Summer League action for their fourth contest. This time in Vegas, after a 2-1 stint in Salt Lake City. The Thunder have already begun the traditional process of shutting players down as the Summer League progresses.
After three games in Salt Lake City, the OKC Thunder have elected to bench Ousmane Dieng for the rest of the Summer. Focusing on practice and offseason workouts rather than game reps against G Leaguers and rookies. Dieng just wrapped up his third Summer League stint, the last two games looking as though he made strides.
Ultimately, the difference in Dieng's future outlook in Bricktown was never going to be decided in a Saturday against the Raptors Summer League team, and three games in his third summer tour is all that can be expected of the 21-year-old.
The Raptors started the contest against the short-handed Thunder fast going on a 10-1 run to open the contest.
Oklahoma City got down by as many as 25, but eventually trimmed the lead in half before the Raptors pulled away again. Toronto pulled off an impressive wire-to-wire win over the Thunder.
Adam Flagler blitzed the nets from beyond the arc tossing in six triples, en route to 23 points. Rookie Ajay Mitchell continued his high-level summer stint with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
First-round pick Dillon Jones stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 2-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Miami Heat on Monday, July 15 at 6 P.M. CT.
