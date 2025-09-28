OKC Thunder: Branden Carlson Could Play an Important Role in 2025-26
The OKC Thunder, under the guidance of General Manager Sam Presti, have consistently discovered diamonds in the rough. When two-way center Branden Carlson stepped up out of nowhere in the midst of injuries during a national TV game against the East-best Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16, scoring 11 points off the bench, it was just more of the same from the Thunder.
Carlson is a greatly talented stretch-five that is able to pencil into any non-small Thunder lineup. The second the Thunder were to be hit with any sort of injury issue in the frontcourt, he would be ready to fire up shots.
In his rookie season, the 7-footer averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game through his 32 appearances. In his eight games playing more than 11 minutes, Carlson averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, showcasing his potential in a larger role.
In the NBA G-League, Carlson averaged 18.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocks a night through seven appearances in the regular season. No matter the role, he has shown he can produce good results.
The injury of first-round pick Thomas Sorber greatly exemplifies the worth of Carlson, making him the clear secondary "natural" center option off the bench, alongside the recently extended Jaylin Williams. Even as a player on a two-way contract, separating his time between the OKC Blue and Thunder, Carlson will still be needed if the Thunder wants to continue their regular-season dominance.
With Sorber healthy, Carlson would have only been guaranteed a spot at the far end of the Thunder bench. Now, one injury could bump him into a key role in the rotation, which is exactly what happened in certain matchups during parts of 2024, when both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein went down with injuries.
Presti believes Carlson has a "bright future" and trusts him to step up in Sorber's absence.
"I don't think we talk enough about Brandon Carlson. He was pretty integral to our team last season. He played in some big games. He stepped up in some really big games," Presti said at his press conference on Thursday, Sept. 28.
The next day, the OKC Thunder announced that Carlson was officially signed to a two-way contract via a press release.
Despite only being on a two-way contract, Carlson has a shot to play a big role on OKC this season. He is just another discovered diamond from Presti.