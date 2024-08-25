OKC Thunder Can Continue to Find Success With Only One All-Star
The Thunder have some up-and-coming stars, but their development doesn’t need to be rushed.
Last season, Oklahoma City won 57 games and became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander established himself as a superstar, finishing second in MVP voting, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren’s growth helped catapult the team to a contender.
Both players enter next season with high expectations, with All-Star hype surrounding the duo. Although making an All-Star appearance in year two or three is a tough task, the hype is warranted.
Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range. He continued to have success in the playoffs after his regular season helped him finish top five in Most Improved Player voting.
Meanwhile, Holmgren averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, never missing a game. After finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting, his two-way prowess makes him a threat to earn some accolades in his second year.
The Thunder would be thrilled if either or both players take the next step next season. Yet, the team would still be in a good situation if Gilgeous-Alexander is its only representative in San Francisco.
A great example of success in that situation can be found with the Denver Nuggets. When the Nuggets won the title in 2023, they had only one All-Star selection with Nikola Jokic.
Although the Nuggets had only one All-Star, Jamal Murray was a critical piece as he stepped up his play in the postseason. If Williams or Holmgren can make their name in the playoffs, missing the cut as one of the West’s 12 best in the regular season won’t matter.
Of course, the Thunder’s long-term plans likely hinge on at least one of Williams or Holmgren becoming All-Stars. However, the Thunder don’t need either to earn that title next season as long as their development continues as planned.
