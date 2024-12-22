OKC Thunder Can't Overlook Opponents as Schedule Weakens
Oklahoma City has been among the best in the league, and it must continue to take care of business against bad teams.
The Thunder has had a daunting schedule through the first 27 games, but it’s starting to get easier. While the Thunder won’t be playing on Christmas, the NBA still delivered a present by giving the Thunder three games against losing teams.
Unsurprisingly, those three teams all come from the Eastern Conference, which has as little depth this season as ever. Not only will Oklahoma City be in the midst of a five-game stretch against the East, it will begin the week by hosting the worst team in the league.
On Monday, the 22-5 Thunder will host the 4-22 Washington Wizards. While that game will almost certainly end with the teams adding a 23rd win and loss, the Wizards have some surprising wins this season.
The Wizards have shown they can be a pesky team, beating the Vegas-bound Atlanta Hawks twice and beating the potential West contender Denver Nuggets.
Their fourth win came on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, who the Thunder will face on Saturday.
The Hornets are a team with Thunder DNA, with Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic still on the roster. However, they shouldn’t pose much of a threat, even at home.
Considering Charlotte’s injury situation fluctuates drastically from night to night, the Thunder can’t take the Hornets lightly, regardless.
In between playing the Wizards and Hornets, the Thunder will be in Indiana. Easily the best of three teams on the slate this week, the Pacers are just under .500 but are still a dangerous team when healthy after making the Eastern Conference Finals just last season.
Of course, the Thunder should have no problem respecting their opponents, thanks to the team’s culture, which is heavily influenced by coach Mark Daigneault. Since his hiring, through a rebuild and now as a contender, Daigneault has stressed the importance of a 0-0 mindset going into each game, and that attitude has been championed by each player who has come through Oklahoma City. Whether it’s the Wizards, Pacers and Hornets or the NBA Finals, the Thunder have shown they want to treat every game as an important one.
