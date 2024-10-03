Thunder Center Suffers Injury at Training Camp
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the hardwood as they prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season. Training camp is here as the team already hosted Media Day, meaning there is plenty to be sorted for the Thunder.
Head coach Mark Daigneault is going to be actively watching different players and how they fit the system before any roles are established, meaning players are needing to perform well.
During training camp, Thunder center Jaylin Wiliams, heading into his third season in the NBA, suffered a right hamstring strain that will keep him sidelined throughout preseason, the team revealed on Thursday.
There's plenty of leeway here for Williams. Oklahoma City is going to prioritize getting him to 100 percent, not risking any re-injury or anything similar moving forward. With Chet Holmgren being the starting center, and Isaiah Hartentstein being another viable option at the position, the team can afford to miss Williams for the first few games of the regular season, even.
With Oklahoma City having so much depth, small injuries can be dealt with completely without the club missing a beat. Sure, the Thunder would like Williams to play and return to game form throughout preseason games, which hold no weight, but playing the long game and letting him heal is the right way to go about the injury.
The 22-year-old center, and former second-round pick, is heading into his third season in the league, all of which being played for the Thunder. He's been impressive both on the floor and in the locker room. To this point, he has appeared in 118 games with 37 starts.
Williams has been crucial in establishing a culture within the team, and he'll be able to continue doing such as he works his way back to game shape, doing so from the sideline.
When Williams does inevitably return to the floor, expect him to improve on his strengths while bringing some improved floor spacing.
