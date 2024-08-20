OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren Tabs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Future MVP
A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder rattled off 57 wins led by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished runner-up for the Most Valuable Player award - his second straight season with a top-five finish for the honor - Ultimately, he fell short to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
However, many have crowned Gilgeous-Alexander as the rightful MVP from a year ago such as NBA legend Dwayne Wade, despite the lopsided vote for Jokic.
On Monday, Chet Holmgren dished on the OKC Thunder superstar and his MVP candidacy a year ago while making a figurative bet on the Thunder guard winning one in the future during an episode of Paul George's podcast.
"Way too humble, man. I feel like that is part of the aura...he is too cool to boost himself up," Holmgren explained "He was my choice [for MVP too] but at the same time, I am not going to try to say how he should've handled his MVP race but he was very deserving to win it. But, If I was a betting man, I would put money on him winning an MVP at some point."
Former OKC Thunder MVP candidate George agreed with Holmgren that Gilgeous-Alexander deserved MVP a year ago and will win the honor in the future.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will start their next journey on Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets on TNT - a massive platform to tip off an MVP campaign against last year's winner.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.