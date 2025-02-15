OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Still Adjusting Since Return
A near three-month absence from a pelvic fracture is bound to add some rust, so it's no surprise that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is still adjusting back to the NBA since his return on Feb. 7.
Defensively, Holmgren is right where he once was: four blocks and two steals against the Toronto Raptors, five blocks and a steal against the New Orleans Pelicans, two blocks and two steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His prowess at defending the basket hasn't slipped away, adding even more to the Thunder's No. 1-ranked defense.
On the offensive end, that's where things have been a little different for the 22-year-old. He only mustered up four points in his return, and though his 12 points were an improvement against the Pelicans, the 4-of-10 shooting from the field wasn't to be desired.
An 11-point and 12-rebound performance in the loss to the Timberwolves was overall promising, albeit on 3-of-7 shooting. Holmgren is clearly still regaining some confidence in his shot, but the dynamic with center Isaiah Hartenstein is also playing a part in that.
When Oklahoma City signed Hartenstein to a franchise-setting free agent contract, the expectation was that the two centers would play alongside each other at times. In the few times this has taken place this season, it's measured to various amounts of success.
With both Holmgren and Hartenstein on the court together, the paint is well-guarded and they're able to put up big rebounding totals. However, having one less perimeter defender has been an issue at times, causing 3-point shooters to get plenty of open looks. Holmgren doesn't look comfortable offensively either, rarely receiving the basketball and struggling to get desired looks.
It's going to take time for these two centers to adjust to playing together in an effective way, especially with Holmgren still getting back on his feet since the injury. It'll likely be an area of emphasis for the rest of the regular season, becuase if it isn't figured out, it could cause problems in the playoffs.
Holmgren is going to figure it out, though. As one of the most talented and important players to the Thunder, he'll get through the offensive woes and rebuild his confidence to get back to where it was. Having no adjustment period can't be his expectation — it's natural.
