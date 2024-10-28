OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren Thriving With Increased 2-Point Volume
The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season in good shape, winning their first three games by a combined 58 points. Their 90.4 defensive rating, 36.7% opponent field goal percentage, 30 blocks and plus-30 turnover differential all rank first in the NBA. The Thunder have also racked up a league-high 100 2-point field goals on 181 attempts (55.2%), good for the 18th-ranked offensive rating despite a team-wide 27.6% 3-point percentage.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is pouring in 8.0 2-pointers per game, an unsurprising total after he averaged over nine throughout the previous two seasons. Chet Holmgren, though, is tied for the team lead at 24 2-pointers on 33 attempts (72.7%) after averaging 4.6 made twos per game his rookie year. The sophomore center has scored 23.7 points per game on a stellar 62.0% true shooting percentage due to this interior production.
Holmgren shot at least 74% at the rim every month last season. He has made 18 of his 21 rim field goals (85.7%) to start the year, including all 10 dunk attempts. His three misses were well-contested left-handed layups by Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and Hawks center Clint Capela, as well as a strange putback attempt with Bulls guard Lonzo Ball nearby competing for the rebound.
A significant benefit from Holmgren's increased inside aggressiveness is additional free throws because defenders are inclined to prevent his high-quality shot attempts. He is attempting 7.0 free throws per game, more than twice as many as last season, and converting them at a 66.7% clip.
Holmgren has been an elite rim finisher since his freshman season at Gonzaga, so the Thunder expanding his offensive role next to the basket seemed inevitable. His current 26.4% usage rate could contribute to his first All-Star selection this February as he evolves into a true scoring threat.
