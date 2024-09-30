Former OKC Thunder Guard Ruptured Ligament at Olympics
On Monday, the entire Oklahoma City Thunder roster gathered in Paycom Center for Media Day.
The most notable absentee was Josh Giddey, who spent the last three media days with the team as a cornerstone of its rebuild. In late June, though, Giddey was dealt straight across for Bulls’ guard Alex Caruso.
For Thunder fans wanting to keep an eye on the Australian’s success in Chicago, they may have to wait a little longer than anticipated.
At Bulls media day, Giddey revealed that he’s been working through a ruptured ankle ligament he suffered while playing for Team Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Giddey said he expects to start the season. “I’ll be fine,” he said when asked about playing the team’s season opener.
The Bulls are no strangers to lower body injuries, with a number of their players — including Lonzo Ball, who also expects to start the season — suffering moderate to severe injuries in the past few seasons.
The 22-year-old will be a vital part of the team’s efforts moving forward, so prioritizing his health is likely the best thing for the jumbo guard right now.
Giddey’s best season came in his sophomore year, where he averaged 16.6 points on 48% shooting overall, featuring 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He’ll look to replicate that success alongside the Bulls’ core of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vukcevic, up-and-comer Coby White and the team’s new draftee in Matas Buzelis.
The Bulls open their preseason with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Oct. 8. It’s not yet known if Giddey will suit up in preseason, despite his positivity towards playing the season opener.
