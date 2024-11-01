Thunder Coach Noticed Tre Mann's Stellar Start 'He's Killing It'
The Oklahoma City Thunder racked up 57 wins a year ago and are 4-0 to start this season with nearly everyone picking them to come out of the Western Conference. This was a quick rebuild, but one that saw plenty of roster turnover.
With that roster turnover, players are catching on around the NBA, most notably Charlotte Hornets bench guard Tre Mann, who is averaging a career-best 20 points, three assists, nearly four rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, 43 percent from beyond the arc and being perfect at the charity stripe.
Fresh off a 27 point game off the pine against the Toronto Raptors for the Buzz City Crew, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault was asked a question that merely referenced Mann's name and the sideline pacer could not contain his excitement about the guard blossoming in Charlotte.
"He is doing great, by the way, he is killing it," Daigneault chimed in, smiling, upon hearing Tre's name in the midst of a question that referred to a philosophy the bench boss has.
In a follow-up question, Thunder on SI asked the Thunder head coach how often he gets to check in or keep up with his former players around the NBA while being in charge of one of the 30 franchises and he raved about how beneficial it is for the program.
"Not watched much of it, we are obviously aware and we keep tabs on those guys. Those guys have relationships here and are in touch, lightly, with some people here," Daigneault explained "We want them to do well first of all because they are great people. Lindy [Waters III]'s night [Tuesday], Josh [Giddey], Tre [Mann[, [Jeremiah] Robinson-Earl is playing for New Orleans, Vit [Krejci] plays for Atlanta. We want those guys to do well. We think it reflects well on the program. We ask players for their commitment to our program and it needs to benefit them as well for them to be fully commited to it and so we lean into that."
Players—and agents—around the NBA notice the groundwork the Thunder lay for players to the point that even if things do not work out in Oklahoma City, they have the tools to succeed. Daigneault brought the quotes back around to Mann, raving about him as a person to close things out.
"When guys start here and they leave here and go on and have success, especially when they act the way those guys act here, I mean, Tre [Mann]'s like, model citizen, we are behind them, we are rooting for them, we are happy to see that," Daigneault said after Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
