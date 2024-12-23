OKC Thunder Continue Community Outreach Efforts with Holidays Upcoming
The holiday season is in full swing, and a few Oklahoma City Thunder players have gone out of their way to make sure members of the local community can enjoy the festivities.
Isaiah Hartenstein's charitable organization, the Hartenstein Foundation, partnered with Positive Tomorrows to host a fun event featuring food, games and movies for kids and teachers in the organization. Positive Tomorrows is an agency focusing on school and social services for families experiencing homelessness.
"We give kids stability and a quality education while giving their parents the support they need to create a better life," writes Positive Tomorrows. "Since 1989, we have filled our scrapbooks with countless success stories, but the need continues. Together we can break the cycle of homelessness and poverty."
While the event was hosted by Hartenstein's foundation, the standout center was unable to attend, as the Thunder were in Miami to take on the Heat. Still, Hartenstein recorded a message for the children and teachers in attendance.
"Sorry I couldn't be there today to watch the movie with you guys," Hartenstein said. "I have a basketball game that I'm probably playing right now. You guys are going to watch one of my favorite movies: The Grinch. Loved it growing up, one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time. And I just want to wish you guys a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and hope to see you guys soon."
The event came around the same time that the Hartenstein Foundation hosted a shopping spree for the Boys and Girls Club of OKC.
Other members of the Thunder's roster hosted a shopping spree for members of TRUE Dads, an organization in Oklahoma City that, "helps dads be the kind of father they want to be."
Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others accompanied families as they picked out toys, clothes and other gifts. The event was part of Thunder Cares' Holiday Assist program.
"(A kid), 14-years-old, just started playing basketball," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Told me I'm the reason why, so that was pretty amazing, to know that I have that effect on kids anywhere across the world. To see it come full circle is amazing and I just wanted to make this year special for them."
These are just the latest examples of the Thunder's continuous community outreach efforts in the Sooner State.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.