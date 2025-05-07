OKC Thunder Contribute to NBA History with Game 1 Loss to Denver
The Oklahoma City Thunder may have squandered home-court advantage with a Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
To even things up, the Thunder will need to win Game 2, and take one of the next two contests in Denver before heading back to Oklahoma City. The Thunder aren't the only team in this situation, though.
All four higher seeds fell in Game 1 of the conference semifinals, as Golden State knocked off Minnesota, New York took down Boston and Indiana already has a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland. This marks the first time in NBA history that all four of the teams holding home-court advantage have lost Game 1.
This should give fans of each aforementioned team some relief, reiterating how tense and unpredictable a playoff series can be. The historical significance of all four higher seeds losing Game 1 also indicates that it is very unlikey this trend will continue, as higher seeded teams should be able to get back on track in the coming games.
The Thunder's youth and Denver's experience were illuminated in Game 1, as the Nuggets made more plays down the stretch after Oklahoma City built a solid lead heading into halftime. In the second half, the Thunder maintained an advantage but were unable to put the game away.
As a result, Nikola Jokic and company widdled away at OKC's lead with timely 3-pointers and a number of free throws late in the contest. For the Thunder to avoid falling into a similar position as the Cavaliers; the team will need to be better on the glass, connect on more of its shots from beyond the arc and stay out of foul trouble.
Game 2 is crucial for Oklahoma City, who needs to pick up a win before traveling to Denver to continue the series. If OKC is able to win Game 2 and one of the next two contests at Ball Arena, they will have regained home court advantage heading into the series final three games, if it gets to that point.
For now, the Thunder will focus on winning Wednesday night's contest, which is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. on TNT. Game 3 is scheduled for 9 p.m. on May 9 in Denver.
