OKC Thunder Could Benefit From Brooklyn Nets Potential Pivot This Offseason
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have reached a fork in the road. Falling to a 32-50 record, many believe it is time for the Nets to pivot from their core and go all in on a rebuild after a messy few seasons that saw failed star acquisitions leaving them with just a crop of solid players rather than a group that can truly compete.
The Nets Governor Joe Tsai seems more than open to moving off of many pieces on Brooklyn's roster to revamp their squad which is "at a crossroads."
Given the state of the Nets roster, there are many interesting options from top-talent like Mikal Bridges down to veteran role players like Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have open roster spots, available cap space and the necessary assets to go many trades to bolster their 57-win ball club. If any team is positions to benefit from the Nets willingness to make moves it would be the Thunder.
Perhaps a splash move for Bridges isn't in the cards - though he would fit nearly seamlessly into the Thunder system - there are still plenty of options. Namely Cameron Johnson and Finney-Smith, though perhaps this also sends a signal that Brooklyn is not eager to bring back Nicolas Claxton (who is a less-than-ideal fit for OKC).
