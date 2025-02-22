OKC Thunder Could Finish With Most Double-Digit Wins in NBA History
The Thunder have been historically good throughout the season, and it comes with historical dominance.
Over the course of the 2024-25 season, Oklahoma City has had a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the West and been near-even with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league. Exiting the All-Star break, Oklahoma City simply needs to use the final few weeks of the regular season to prepare for a potential championship run.
On Friday, the Thunder began that journey with the fourth game of the Chet Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein pairing in the frontcourt. The Thunder took care of business in Utah, beating the Jazz 130-107 to mark the team’s 37th win of 10+ points this season. Through Friday’s games, only five other teams have at least 37 total wins.
Not only are the Thunder leading the league in double-digit wins this season, they are on pace to finish with the most double-digit wins in NBA history. The current record is held by the 1971-72 Lakers, who won 50 of their 82 games by at least 10 points en route to a 69-13 record and an NBA title.
Winning 50 of 82 games by at least 10 points put the Lakers’ double-digit win rate at roughly 61%. The Thunder’s rate through 55 games is 67%, putting them on pace for 55 double-digit wins. For reference, the Thunder earned the top seed in the West last season by winning 57 games in total.
Of course, the Thunder’s chances of keeping up that pace could dwindle over the final weeks. With a nine-loss lead on the next-closest team in the West, Oklahoma City has almost nothing to worry about in the standings to finish the season.
As the Thunder continue to experiment and reintegrate Chet Holmgren, there could easily be some bumps in the road. On the other hand, this is also the healthiest the Thunder have been all season, and some potentially rocky experimentation might not be enough to keep the team’s talent from shining through and dominating anyway.
Of the eight teams to win at least 45 games by double-digits, seven went on to win the championship. Considering the Thunder’s incredible defense and their ranking in many other stats among the best in league history, a championship in Oklahoma City could be inevitable, and the Thunder might just cruise all the way there.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.