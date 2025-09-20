OKC Thunder Could Have Three All-NBA Players Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder reached the NBA mountaintop a few months ago, but they could still reach some rarer air next season.
Throughout the course of the league’s history, superstars have told the story of everything. Of course, the Thunder have their own superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The 2025 MVP and Finals MVP is ready to have another year in the MVP race and potentially bring home another trophy. Regardless of what the MVP race looks like next season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s goal of adding another trophy won’t change, with another Larry O’Brien on the minds of everyone in Oklahoma City.
While superstars certainly get the spotlight and the Thunder’s depth is often lauded as the league’s best, it might be Oklahoma City’s secondary stars that have set up the franchise for years of championship contention. Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to command the spotlight, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren could certainly have their moments next season to gift the Thunder three All-NBA selections.
Of course, Williams has already established himself as a star in this league. Securing his first career All-Star and All-NBA nods last season, his 40-point outburst in Game 5 of the NBA Finals ended any remaining doubts about the Santa Clara product’s abilities.
Entering next season, it seems almost like a lock for Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams to grace the All-NBA teams again in 2026, assuming each can hit the games played requirements. However, Holmgren is a much more interesting case.
For starters, his ability to hit the 65-game mark is certainly a question. Although Holmgren played all 82 in 2023-24, he missed his entire first season and missed 50 games in the regular season last year before being on the floor for each matchup of the Thunder’s title run.
Along with staying on the floor, Holmgren would need to show that he can play at an All-NBA level. While his Defensive Player of the Year case will be on full display from opening tipoff, he needs to make some strides offensively to earn an All-NBA selection. Considering he made some strides last season before his injury, there’s certainly a chance for him to hit the 20 ppg threshold on good efficiency.
Even if everything goes the Thunder’s way in that department, actually getting three All-NBA selections won’t be easy, according to history. Over the past 10 seasons, the only teams to have three All-NBA selections were the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Considering the Thunder’s 68 wins from last season rival those impressive seasons for the Warriors, there’s a chance that team success could be at the level needed to earn three spots. Considering All-NBA teams are positionless and have a games played requirement, there are some more factors that could potentially work in the young Thunder’s favor.
While getting three All-NBA selections will be a tough task, there’s a possibility Oklahoma City could pull it off.