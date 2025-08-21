OKC Thunder Defense Could be Even Better Next Season

Chet Holmgren is 23 years and 44 days old. He has the 3rd most blocked shots of anyone that age in NBA Playoff history.



1) Serge Ibaka 123 Blocks

2) Kobe Bryant 64

3) Chet Holmgren 60

4) Andrew Bynum 59

5) Tim Duncan 57 pic.twitter.com/SXQy6i5LRQ