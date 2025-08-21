OKC Thunder Defense Could be Even Better Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to the NBA championship largely via defense.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and more weren’t without their offensive moments, defense was ultimately what the team leaned on when the going got tough.
Players like Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and more were elite, with the rest of the team’s core at least taking pride on that end. Ultimately, OKC put together not only one of the best regular season’s of all time on that end, but postseasons too.
But when thinking of the internal development the Thunder could see this offseason, minds drift to offense.
Chet Holmgren has yet to see the heathy streak that will help his offense ascend. Cason Wallace still has lead guard potential hinting throughout his game. Ousmane Dieng can still stand to see his confidence boon, and 2024 draftees in Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic shy toward offensive production.
Still, the Thunder’s defense is sure to remain their calling card moving forward. And the team could still improve overall and individually on that end too.
A clean offseason from Holmgren could very well set him up for a potential Defensive Player of the Year campaign. He didn't play enough games last season to earn the award, but as the best defender on the best defense, he likely could've. Moving forward, he'll likely insert himself into that conversation, and could even stand to improve as a shot-blocker with further discipline.
Wallace, too, could still improve defensively. Dort, finally an All-Defense member, has talked at length about the adjustments and nuances made on the defensive end in the NBA. And Wallace could still learn tendencies for years to come that could aid him.
Just as Dieng and other stand to improve from a confidence level on offense, they can on defense, too. Prior to injury last season, Dieng has started to legitimately crack the lineup, offering solid team defense and some improving shooting. His frame at 6-foot-10 could offer another type of defender the team simply doesn't have.
One lesser mentioned piece would be Brooks Barnhizer, who was drafted at No. 44 in the recent 2025 NBA Draft. He's a lengthy forward who starred for Northwestern as a four-year collegiate player. He's been signed to a two-way contract in Oklahoma City, and isn't expected to make waves in the Thunder's rotation. But his stellar defense could easily be plugged into the team's scheme.
Barnhizer averaged 3.2 steals per game across five contests as Las Vegas Summer League. At one point, he pur together 10 steals in just four quarters.
All in all, it seems one of the best NBA defenses ever seen could stand to get even better next season — a scary prospect for the rest of the league.