OKC Thunder's Defense is Reaching New Heights This Season
At the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a defensive rating of 111 — good for the 4th-best in the entire NBA.
With the defensive tools already at its disposal, there didn't seem to be too much Oklahoma City could do to make improvements in that area. It already had players like Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren anchoring the defense both inside the paint and on the perimeter, and not too many others across the league could play up to par.
Of course, the Thunder did when it acquired Alex Caruso through an offseason trade. Despite Josh Giddey now flourishing with the Chicago Bulls, his fit within its lineup didn't make sense anymore. Caruso not only brought added 3-point shooting, but more All-NBA caliber defense that fit right within the scheme Oklahoma City has built.
Through seven games—in which it's won by double-digit points in every single one—the Thunder hold the league's best defensive rating at a whopping 93.8. The next best team isn't even close, the Golden State Warriors' 102.1.
Caruso's addition is certainly a backing reason behind that, but even the known great defenders on the team have taken steps up.
Holmgren currently holds averages of 3.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game so far, easily making him an early candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award. With some added strength over the summer and a full season under his belt, he's expanded upon an already strong defensive rookie campaign.
Between a team steal average of 13.1 and a block average of 7.4, Oklahoma City has amassed an average of 20.57 stocks per game, the highest of any team in NBA history. No other defense in the league currently holds a candle to its ability to force turnovers.
With guards like Cason Wallace and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being able to get in passing lanes and play up to their opponents, it's been tougher for the Thunder's opponents to create shots and get quality looks.
Oklahoma City's offense has yet to perform to the standards it's expected to, but because of its currently historic defense, it has still been able to blow past its opponents by big numbers. Once both sides of the game come together, beating the Thunder will get even tougher.
