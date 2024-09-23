Stiles Points: Thunder Rookie Could See Early Action
Five second round picks is a drop in the bucket for Oklahoma City who has spent years amassing the a historic treasure chest of draft picks amid a rebuild that has already yielded results.
The Thunder rattled off 57 wins a year ago, climbing to the top spot out West en route to their first playoff series win since 2016.
After being bounced in the second round, Oklahoma City bolstered their roster by inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive free agent pact in a first of its kind move for the franchise and a massive trade which landed the Thunder Alex Caruso in favor of Josh Giddey.
Though, this summer started with Sam Presti parting with those previously mentioned five second round picks to acquire Dillon Jones in a trade with the New York Knicks to get back into the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
While many pushed that move to the side for the flashier acquisitions Presti would make years later, the investment the franchise has made in Jones is still eye-popping.
While five second round picks is pocket change for the Thunder, the backstory of the franchise wanting to select Jones a year ago in the second round of the 2023 draft before the Weber State product pulled down to return to school and try to crack the top 30. A feat few thought he accomplished when grading the 2024 Draft before the Thunder turned in the selection.
To circle the swing man in back to back classes shows a high level of faith in Jones to become a high quality NBA player by one of the best evaluators in the sport.
Oklahoma City may need to rely on him sooner than expected with the recent injury new of Kenrich Williams.
As of now the veteran forward is only out through the preseason, but if this injury lingers into the regular season it puts Oklahoma City in a bit of a hole.
The Thunder are already issuing a roster spot to Nikola Topic who is sidelined for the entire 2024-25 campaign with an ACL injury, while living a spot vacant heading into the year. If Williams can’t go out of the gate, three of their 15 standard roster spots would be able to produce zero minutes in Denver on Oct. 26.
This could thrust Jones into Mark Daigneault’s rotation sooner than expected for the swingman whose unorthodox game fits the Thunder’s style to a tee.
With training camp just around the corner, his the rookie performs will be closely monitored.
