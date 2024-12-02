OKC Thunder to Discuss Alex Caruso Extension Per Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired defensive ace Alex Caruso weeks before the 2024 NBA Draft. It was a shocking swap of former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for the two-time all-defensive member. The Thunder saw an immediate upgrade to their already lethal defense and a more functional off-ball offensive weapon with this trade.
Caruso is currently on an expiring pact and the two sides can not engage in extension talks until the middle of December. However, with the calendar turning to Dec. 2 and inching closer to that date, the reports are beginning to fly.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype emptied the notebook ahead of a month that lays the foundation for future trades and extensions.
"For now, however, the next item on Presti’s agenda is expected to be contract extension discussions in December with guard Alex Caruso, who was acquired from the Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey this offseason. Caruso is expected to receive a sizable pay raise from his current $9.89 million salary," Scotto reports for Hoops Hype.
This is no surprise as the Thunder never operate with a lack of foresight. While the one-for-one swap was a fantastic move, it would be lessened if Caruso were merely a rental. The idenity of the team is wrapped up in the makeup of a player like the Texas A&M product.
