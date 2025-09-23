OKC Thunder Earned Easy Offseason After Championship Run
The Oklahoma City Thunder still sit atop the NBA after one of the easiest offseasons imaginable.
Last season marked the best season in Thunder history by a wide margin. While the Thunder’s championship run set it apart from any other year in team history, they won 68 games, had the best point differential of all-time and finished with one of the best net ratings in league history.
It seemed like almost nothing on the floor went against the Thunder last season. Despite key injuries to Chet Holmgren and others keeping Oklahoma City from playing at full strength until the postseason, there was never a doubt about what the Thunder’s ceiling was.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the squad to a ring, this offseason became the easiest one Sam Presti has ever had. Making minimal changes to the roster, the Thunder’s offseason was highlighted by extending their big three.
Considering how the offseason went, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes needed only one word to describe the Thunder’s summer: autopilot. Every move was about as straightforward as it could get for the Thunder.
While every offseason in 2026 and beyond projects to feature some tough decisions, this one barely featured any decisions at all. The max extension offers for Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Holmgren weren’t decisions as much as they were formalities.
Still, Oklahoma City had to make some other decisions that weren’t necessarily as obvious with the extensions of Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell. While Thomas Sorber won’t play next season, selecting him at No. 15 might have been the most intriguing move of the Thunder’s offseason.
Still, going into next season, the Thunder won’t have much to worry about beyond health. Sure, there are some contract situations looming, but after winning a title, those won’t matter much until the 2026 offseason arrives.
Although the Thunder had an “autopilot” offseason, they deserve all of the credit for allowing that to happen. While winning a title certainly solved any problems that might have existed, Oklahoma City built a roster that ensured a stress-free summer.
Even in recent history, there aren’t many championship teams that get to relax in the offseason after winning to the level that the Thunder did. Beyond simply running back the roster for next season, Oklahoma City’s star core is set to be with the team through at least the end of the decade. And coming off a championship, it’s hard to imagine a better situation in the league.