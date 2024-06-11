OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Aaron Wiggins
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Aaron Wiggins' final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Aaron Wiggins become an ultimate glue guy this season in his role. Regardless of how his minutes fluctuated, the Maryland product was ready to step in and bring a spark to the Thunder.
Wiggins lands himself on the All-Juice team with the motor he played with on both ends and the intensity brought to each game. The three-level scorer could fill any role needed this season including as an improved creation threat playing off the catch.
The 25-year-old averaged nearly seven points, two rebounds and an assist per game while earning a stop per game on 56 percent shooting from the floor, 49 percent from beyond the arc and 79 percent at the charity stripe. Wiggins also shot 68 percent at the cup, 42 percent in the mid-range and 52 percent on non-corner triples.
Wiggins thrived as a spot-up scorer ranking in the 88th percentile, as a cutter, coming off handoffs and as a partner in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, the 2021 second-round pick was really good ranking in the 63rd percentile in overall defense.
In isolation chances, matchups only produced 0.7 points per possession on Wiggins, he walled up at the rim utilizing his frame to limit opponents to just a 35 percent success rate at the rim last season.
Oklahoma City has the chance to extend Wiggins this offseason and given his value it should be an easy decision for Sam Presti and company to make as a key role player for this roster.
Grade: A, Wiggins played his role exceptionally well during the 2023-24 season and oftentimes played so well observers clamored for a larger role for the Maryland product. Not only can the 25-year-old do it all but he consistently brings the energy and spark to change a game regardless of his minute allotment.
What to improve on:
While there is little to be critical of given Wiggins' stellar season, there is a key area that can take the wing to the next level. This past season, the Maryland product shot just 38 percent on corner triples which despite representing a career-high mark only places him in the 44th percentile for his position.
Should Wiggins become the ultimate knock-down shooter from the corners it would take his game to the next level. Given his clean release and success around the arc, it seams likely he will continue to grow in this area.
