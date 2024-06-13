OKC Thunder End-of-Season Report Card: Isaiah Joe
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Isaiah Joe's final exam.
Season Recap
Looking to repeat his breakout season with Oklahoma City, Joe came into the 2023-24 campaign with a lot to prove. With expectations for him to be the go-to sharpshooter off the bench, Joe repeated his success from beyond the arc stroking the trey ball at a 41 percent clip.
One of the best weapons off the Thunder's pine, they used him in a multitude of ways with bench and staggered lineups, even earning the start in the final two games of Oklahoma City's season.
Joe ranked in the 93rd percentile as a spot-up scorer in the NBA, 92 percentile when coming off screens and hit 44 percent of his catch-and-shoot looks. When the Arkansas product turned the corner and got downhill he converted at an impressive 72 percent at the cup.
Combining his offensive development flashing more than just off-ball shooting, Joe made strides as a defender maximizing his 6-foot-4 frame and being a pest on that end of the floor like the gnat you can't seem to get rid of. Staying attached to his matchups hip made life difficult for opponents when he was able to funnel the action into a high-end defender it worked to perfection.
There is not much else you could demand of the Thunder role player who only saw one month of shooting below 38 percent from beyond the arc (excluding a four-game stint in October).
Grade: A, there is not much more Joe could've done in his role than what he accomplished this year.
What to improve on
Joe made strides this past season, and asking the sharpshooter he will tell you he is still working on his shot
"Yeah, always shooting. Really going into this offseason working on my body, durability. Working on ways that I can help the team, being a gravity shooter, being a catch and shoot, that nature. Being in with the coaches a lot. They've got a lot of insight. So just continuing to grow that way," Joe said at his exit interview to close out the season.
While he got better at attacking closeouts, polishing that aspect of his game as well as his playmaking coming off screens with a live dribble inside the arc would
