The Thunder's Big Three Could Be Chasing History Next Year

The Oklahoma City big three could make history once again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a season where they fell short of their end goal, losing in the playoffs to the San Antonio Spurs. However, OKC did have a phenomenal season, where multiple players received recognition for their stellar play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his second straight Most Valuable Player award, as well as making the All-NBA first team. Cason Wallace made the All-NBA Defensive Second team, and Chet Holmgren made the All-NBA Defensive First Team and the All-NBA Third Team.

OKC saw two of its players have the honor of being named to the All-NBA teams, and next season might just be an even more successful year for the Thunder squad.

Thunder guard Jalen Williams wasn’t eligible for end-of-season awards as he only played in 33 games this season. However, he was coming off a season in 2025, where he also made the All-NBA Third team. The Thunder are hoping that Williams makes a full recovery and is back to his old self next season, and if he is, it could allow OKC to make history.

There have only been four teams that have had three players make the All-NBA teams list in one season. This group is filled with elite talent, as the Golden State Warriors have done it twice, and the other two teams are the Clippers and the Suns.

Golden State saw Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green win it in 2016-17, and Curry, Green and Klay Thompson win it in 2015-16. The Clippers group consisted of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in 2014-15. Finally, the Suns had Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion in 2004-05.

Now, this Oklahoma City big three has the opportunity to etch its name into the history books by becoming the fifth. The Thunder shouldn’t have to worry about volume with all three players on the court, as they help each other create shots and space the floor for the offense. Williams averaged 17.1 points per game in the 33 games he played, the same as Holmgren. Meaning, all that was in the way of OKC completing this task this year were injuries.

OKC will be on a mission next season as they are trying to take their throne back once again. Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams will be the three making these dreams a reality once again, and in the process, they could even make history.