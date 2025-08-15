OKC Thunder Endures 13 Back to Back Sets This Season
Oklahoma City is in line for a historic season. For the first time ever, the Thunder enter an NBA campaign as defending champions. Perhaps, in the worst time period to do so. The League is in its first-ever parity era, with the previous seven winners failing to make it out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
On Thursday, the Thunder saw its regular-season slate be revealed. It is a favorable docket for the Bricktown Ballers.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are showcased on every marquee date the league has to offer, starting on Opening Night, as well as the Christmas Day slate and on MLK Day. This is part of a league-best 34 National TV dates for the OKC Thunder, which includes matchups against big market clubs such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors.
The benefits spanned to the rest of the Thunder's schedule –– it helps being the best team in the NBA with one less tough foe to face.
But the Oklahoma City Thunder play the fewest back-to-backs in the NBA, with 13 such sets. This ties them with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards lead the league in back-to-backs with 16 each.
In a strange scheduling quirk, if the Oklahoma City Thunder advance to the NBA Cup Championship game in Vegas on Dec. 16, they would then be forced into a 14th back-to-back set, playing host to the L.A. Clippers the next night on Dec. 17 inside the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder Back-to-Back Sets
- Oct. 27 @ Dallas Mavericks/Oct. 28 vs. Sacramento Kings
- Nov. 4 @ L.A. Clippers/Nov. 5 @ Portland Trail Blazers
- Nov. 11 vs. Golden State Warriors/Nov. 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Dec. 22 vs. Memphis Grizzlies/Dec. 23 @ San Antonio Spurs
- Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia 76ers/Dec. 29 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Jan. 4 @ Phoenix Suns/Jan. 5 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 3 vs. Orlando Magic/Feb. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs
- Feb. 11 @ Phoenix Suns/Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 24 @ Toronto Raptors/Feb. 25 Detroit Pistons
- March 3 @ Chicago Bulls/ March 4 @ New York Knicks
- March 17 @ Orlando Magic/March 18 @ Brooklyn Nets
- March 29 vs. New York Knicks/March 30 vs. Detroit Pistons
- April 7 @ Los Angeles Lakers/April 8 @ L.A. Clippers
While this is a favorable outcome in terms of the amount of back-to-back sets, the Thunder do see every game against the Knicks, Pistons and Magic impacted by back-to-back sets, with each road game in San Antonio spoiled by being the second leg of such sets. Along with a pair of games each against Los Angeles foes, harmed by being part of a quick turnaround, which would otherwise serve as measuring stick games for this season.
Ultimately, the way the schedule broke for the Thunder is the best you could hope for.