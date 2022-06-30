OKC Thunder Exercise Team Option on Isaiah Roby, Decline Mike Muscala

Wednesday afternoon was the deadline for teams to decide on contract options for many players around the league. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, decisions needed to be made on Lu Dort, Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala.

To start the day, the Thunder went a different direction than GM Sam Presti alluded to last weekend and declined Dort’s option. This will make him a restricted free agent as the Thunder work on signing him longer term.

As first reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac, Oklahoma City exercised its $1.9M team option for Isaiah Roby, which mean his contract now becomes non-guaranteed with a fully guaranteed date of July 3.

It’s still unclear what Roby’s future is on the team, but there’s already a roster crunch upcoming in which several spots will need to be cleared.

From there, the Thunder declined the team’s $3.5 million option on Muscala as first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

This could indicate that Muscala could be on the move during the offseason. An unrestricted free agent, he now has the ability to sign anywhere. This includes Oklahoma City, where he could choose to sign another small deal that’s different than his previous.

On Thursday afternoon, NBA free agency will officially begin and teams all across the league will be extremely active.

