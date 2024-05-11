OKC Thunder Fizzle Out Against Dallas Mavericks, Trail In Series 2-1
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw first-hand what playoff basketball is like. Going into a hostile environment and playing a rollercoaster of a game. in a frustrating rock fight, the tough shot making from the Dallas Mavericks was too much for the Thunder to overcome.
After a lackluster start offensively that featured many missed opportunities including a 1-7 start from beyond the arc, the Thunder eventually settled into a back-and-forth first half. Though, the first 24 minutes were nearly even as an Isaiah Joe triple falling into the bench allowed the Thunder to take a one-point advantage into intermission.
Coming out of the locker rooms, the Thunder were on fire, swelling a ten-point lead as things began to click. Though, it would not be long before Oklahoma City hit a bump in the road allowing a 13-0 Dallas run to put the crowd back into.
The rowdy Dallas faithful helped spur on the Mavericks and may have played a part in many uncharacteristic and unforced turnovers by Oklahoma City.
The Mavericks got control of this game heading into the final frame as a 24-9 run gave them a cushion to close this game via a 13-5 scoring sprint in the final quarter which was used to keep Oklahoma City at arms length.
With difficult shot-making from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, even when the Thunder played near-perfect defense they struggled to make head way.
Ultimately, shots not falling, defensive lapses and a lack of energy on the glass contributing to the loss for Oklahoma City.
Jalen Williams left for a segment of this game due to what appeared to be an ankle injury, Chet Holmgren's offensive impact was limited despite being a defensive force and only Isaiah Joe off the pine had an evening to write home about.
Oklahoma City tried everything in this contest, including hacking Dereck Lively II off the floor as the rookie big man failed to convert at the line.
Ultimately the Thunder could not find sustained success in this contest. The Mavericks smothered any momentum Oklahoma City gained from the middle of the third period on, and in a battle of tough shot-making, the Mavericks had more fall.
Lively II finished 8-12 at the line which proved to be the difference in this contest. Dallas executed down the stretch while sloppy play and clanked jumpers doomed Oklahoma City.
The Thunder trail in a series for the first time this postseason after sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans and splitting the first two games at home. Monday night in Dallas becomes a near must-win for OKC.
