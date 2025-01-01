OKC Thunder Front Office Voted Best In Sports
The Athletic put together a fascinating piece to get down to the bottom of the question: Who has the best front office in sports? This included the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. It was a pool conducted by front office peers, in which the Oklahoma City Thunder won the honor voted on by 40 front office members and coaches.
Oklahoma City earned 354 points in the poll which included 29 first-place votes from the 40 pollsters. An impressive mark that clearly has transcended all of sports and not just made headlines around the NBA.
“OKC, they’re so well positioned, Jesus Christ, for the next five years,” one assistant GM told the Athletic.
"Presti was as close to that negotiating process as anyone before the CBA’s ratification in April 2023 and clearly knew prioritizing picks was paramount in this era," The Athletic reported.
While everyone around the NBA - and especially Oklahoma City - knows the job Sam Presti and company have done is impressive, it is rare to get this kind of universal praise across all sports.
This offseason, Presti made headlines by signing Isaiah Hartenstein and trading for Alex Caruso. He also sits on an unmatched number of future draft picks and the best young core in the sport led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Mix this with the fact that despite market size, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most successful professional sports teams since relocation by win percentage and it is easy to see how Presti garnered the respect of fellow front office members.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.