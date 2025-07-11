OKC Thunder: Grading Game 4 Summer League Performances
After a rough loss to the Utah Jazz to end the Salt Lake City slate of this offseason's Summer League, the Oklahoma City Thunder followed it up with a 90-81 win over the Brooklyn Nets. OKC looked much better in this one, with a more well-rounded performance.
Here's some grades for each Thunder player that touched the court for the win over Brooklyn:
This list will exclude Daniel Dixon, Kerwin Walton and Ty Brewer since they did not play more than 10 minutes.
Chris Youngblood: A+
If Youngblood wants to earn that final two-way spot on OKC's regular season roster, he's going to need another performance or two like this one. He shot 7-for-10 from the field and 3-for-5 from the perimeter, with 19 points in the end.
He showed he could do more than just shoot, as well. He put the ball on the court and displayed his floater game, while also staying strong on defense. This is the most complete game he's put together so far and will go a long way toward getting that final spot.
Nikola Topic: A+
This was by far the most comfortable Topic looked so far, earning himself the best grade he could receive. He was relaxed as a passer and wasn't forcing shots like he did in the previous game, with more good flashes on defense.
Topic finished with 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and three turnovers. He scored eight points down the stretch, sealing the deal for OKC.
Ajay Mitchell: A
This performance was nothing new for Mitchell this summer. He finished with a team-leading 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting. He added five rebounds and two assists, with Topic taking over more of the playmaking duties.
Hason Ward: A-
Ward is slowly becoming one of the better players on this roster. Is it enough to make the roster, though?
Well, his scoring output and rebounds are progressively increasing, so he honestly could. He finished this game with 10 points and four rebounds, missing only one shot. He's been pretty close to perfect so far and isn't getting the attention he deserves.
Malevy Leons: B-
This was not the statistical outing from Leons, but he still made his presence felt on defense. He grabbed four rebounds and four assists, while adding a steal and a block. Leons is a defensive menace and could find his way onto the roster if he keeps this up.
Brooks Barnhizer: C+
This was not Barnhizer's best scoring game, which brings his grade down. What brought it up was his rebounding and defense. He cancelled out his 2-for-11 shooting night with seven rebounds and seven steals.
Going into this, it was always clear that Barnhizer's biggest strength was not on offense. He will need to improve on offense, but he brings a clear and immediate impact on the defensive end.
Jazian Gortman: C
This was a pretty average game from Gortman. He was slightly inefficient, going 3-for-7 from the field, but he didn't turn the ball over at all. Again, pretty average performance from Gortman.
Erin Reynolds II: D
This was the first Summer League run that Reynolds received this offseason and it showed. Outside of his blooper reel highlight of scoring on their own basket, Reynolds scored only two points and recorded one turnover on 1-for-3 shooting.