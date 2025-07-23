OKC Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Looks Ready for NBA Basketball
After a long wait, observers were finally able to see Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic on an NBA court.
A once-heralded prospect from Serbia, Topic was viewed as a potential top-5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft class before suffering a torn ACL in the predraft process. Topic's injury caused him to fall slightly, but at No. 12 overall, Sam Presti and the Thunder added the intriguing prospect.
Topic's ACL injury sidelined the 6-foot-6 guard for the entire 2024-25 season, but the 19-year-old was still able to be with the team as Oklahoma City went on to win its first title.
Now, after sitting on the bench watching the Thunder win a championship, Topic will finally be on the court, helping the team fight for another title.
After more than a year since Topic has suited up for live action observers got their first glimpse of the Novi Sad, Serbia, product in the Summer League. In his first action against NBA competition, Topic put up 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 33.3% from the field and 20.8% from 3-point range in six games.
While Topic's field goal percentage wasn't stellar, the young guard looked confident and comfortable on the court, making plenty of highlight plays during his outings. As advertised before the NBA Draft, Topic's best skill is his passing.
Not only was Topic able to find open teammates all over the court, the soon-to-be 20-year-old commanded the floor well and set the rest of the roster up for easy buckets. The Serbian guard also had success getting to the rim, then finding open cutters or shooters.
Topic struggled to finish at the hoop, but with more reps, the 2025 NBA champion's touch should return. Still, Topic didn't have any trouble getting to his spots, which should be a positive sign for the Thunder.
Additionally, Topic looked solid on defense, stealing multiple passes and staying in front of his matchup to contest shots. While the skilled passer isn't an explosive athlete, Topic is smart enough to hold up on defense, even if he isn't as fiesty as Cason Wallace or Lu Dort.
In transition, Topic's passing should be a weapon for the Thunder, who used fastbreak points to fuel lopsided scoring runs during the 2024-25 regular season and playoff slate.
Despite his strengths Topic will still have to fight Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and others for minutes off the bench. Fortunatly for the Serbian rookie, Topic has a unique skill as a passer that sets him apart from the aforementioned guards and wing players.
