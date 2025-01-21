OKC Thunder Head Coach Explains Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Resting 4th Quarters
At 35-7, the Oklahoma City Thunder sit comfortably as the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season. This record has came with a plethora of lopsided wins that has led to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and key Thunder players resting in the fourth quarter.
Gilgeous-Alexander has remained on the bench for all 12 minutes of the final frame 10 times this season. 10 games is a quarter of an NBA season. For an entire quarter of the season, the MVP front runner has been on the sidelines in the last period.
This is not only good for Gilgeous-Alexander but the rest of the roster. While the Thunder superstar who carries a massive load on Oklahoma City's offense while putting out max effort on defense gets rest, the other players on the roster get a chance to grow.
“He’s great with that stuff first of all. He gives me a lot of space. I’m a better coach because I coach him. He doesn’t tie a hand behind my back at all. He’s a very coachable guy that’s trusting and collaborative. He’s a great partner with stuff like that. The way I look at that, it keeps him fresh. He might just have a little more pop because he’s saving some of those minutes. We’re also trying to develop a team. Those minutes are important to develop a lot of different things with the team… Those minutes are valuable to develop the entire team. To use them to burn him 36 minutes in a 20-point game, I’m not sure that’s good for him or the team," Mark Daigneault explains after practice on Monday.
Those blowout minutes in the fourth quarter for vital for development of still one of the league's youngest rosters. Daigneault went on to cite the ability to put Cason Wallace on the ball in those settings, which is a reason why he was able to step up in the absence of Jalen Williams on Sunday against the Nets.
