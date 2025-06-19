OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. At the Finals reaches Game 6, it is the first time this series that either side has a chance to close out a title. Each team in desperate need of its first championship.
OKC heads into this game with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, having two chance to win one game with a potential Game 7 on the docket for Sunday inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder have to bring a sense of urgency to the table for this contest, the hardest game in a basketball season is a closeout on the road.
In Game 6 against Denver, the Nuggets rallied around its home crowd to get a boost and force an uneventful Game 7 that the Thunder won in a lopsided affair to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals. Oklahoma City saw first hand just how hard these games are.
This Pacers core has pulled off a 3-2 comeback, last postseason against Isaiah Hartenstein's Knicks winning Game 6 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse before knocking off the Knicks in the Garden.
With this contest, the status of star guard Tyrese Haliburton remains up in the air as he is dealing with a calf strain. The Pacers will have the Iowa State product test out the calf before tip-off before making a decision on his availability.
Oklahoma City remains healthy to this point, dealing with bumps and bruises such as Jalen Williams' nagging wrist injury but ultimately having everyone in the lineup outside of redshirt rookie Nikola Topic.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton –- Calf: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either begin planning a parade or get prepared for a do-or-die Game 7 in the Paycom Center on Sunday night with the right to one of these franchise's first-ever championship on the line.