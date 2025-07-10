OKC Thunder Inks All Star Jalen Williams to Long-Term Deal
It has been a busy offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After clinching its first NBA championship, the Thunder conducted a championship parade, wrapped up the 2025 NBA Draft, introduced the rookies to the local media and got to work on extensions to keep the band together.
The latest comes via All-Star Jalen Williams.
The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was a lottery riser to eventually be nabbed by the Oklahoma City Thunder via a selection gifted to the Thunder from the L.A. Clippers in the infamous Paul George trade.
Williams has quickly become a cornerstone in Oklahoma City, delivering the Thunder its first championship as the No. 2 option alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while battling a torn ligament in his wrist.
This is what people within the NBA tab as the "fun max" made even more jubilant with the confetti still falling in the Paycom Center after a championship.
After making All-NBA this season, Williams is on a path to stardom in the NBA and securing his long-term future in Bricktown is a sigh of relief for many, despite it being the expectation all along.
This season, the Santa Clara product posted 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 78% at the charity stripe in 69 games.
During the Thunder's postseason run that ended in a championship, the third-year swingman turned in 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 stocks a night on 45/30/78 shooting splits highlighted by a 40 point outing in the NBA Finals.
The contract is reportedly set for five-years and up to $287 million for the All-NBA swingman.