OKC Thunder Issue Clarity on Alex Caruso Injury Ahead of Pacers Game
On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Alex Caruso leave the win over the Wizards early after diving on the floor for a loose ball. The nature of the play led plenty to speculate that the align was once again Caruso's hip. On Wednesday, the Thunder were able to issue some clarity as it was time to turn in its first injury report since that game against Washington.
Following the game against the Washington Wizards, Mark Daigneault said "He was out the rest of the game with an injury, we will check him [Tuesday]." He then added that the team will "Always [be] conservative" with injuries in December.
On Wednesday, Caruso was listed as out with a left hip strain, which will put him in street clothes against the Indiana Pacers. It is unclear how long this puts the defensive stalwart out for. However, the quickest turnaround from injury this season for Caruso has been three games.
This will mark the ninth game lost due to injury for Caruso. With the hip injury being what has hindered him throughout the 2024-25 campaign. This is being tabbed a left hip strain, whereas Caruso had previously faced a sore hip before being upgraded to a strain once the situation lingered.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday without Caruso before heading to Buzz City to take on the Hornets Saturday. After this East Coast trip it is very important that the defense ace returns to the lineup as the Thunder's schedule becomes daunting.
Oklahoma City Thunder Initial Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers:
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Concussion) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.