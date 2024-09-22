Thunder Rising Stars Spotted at OU Sooners Football Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their star power rise in recent years as they return to title contention behind a truly electrifying young core headlined by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.
Mixing them with the amount of depth the Thunder have, the reigning coach of the year and the top executive in the sport was good enough to net Oklahoma City 57 wins a year ago landing as the No. 1 seed out West before falling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in six games to the Dallas Mavericks.
Their first playoff series win since 2016 - and just the second sweep in team history - propelled the Thunder brass to make win-now moves this offseason inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three year pact and swapping Josh Giddey out for Alex Caruso on the trade market.
These changes have made the Thunder the favorites to win the West and a popular pick to win the NBA Finals, rightfully so. Though, OKC is not the only team dealing with change.
The Oklahoma Sooners embark on a new journey entering College Football's most elite conference - the South Eastern Conference - the sports blue blood played their first game in the SEC on Saturday against a fellow rich history team, the Tennessee Volunteers.
In his historic clash of titans, the Thunder's dynamic duo of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were each in attendance as they returned to market in preparation for training camp, which tips off with media day on Sept. 30.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.