Thunder's Jalen Williams Navigates Improving, Avoiding Perfection
In just two seasons since arriving to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams — or commonly known as J-Dub — has already made his mark as a focal point of its core.
Though he's known one of the biggest jokesters on the Thunder roster and a social media persona off the court, Williams is just as serious when it comes to basketball.
The 23-year-old had a promising rookie campaign, but truly set himself apart last season as one of Oklahoma City's top scoring options. He was a catalyst for its eventual No. 1 seed position in the Western Conference, with averages of 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists on 54% shooting from the field and nearly 43% shooting from behind the arc.
Williams jumped to borderline All-Star territory rather quickly, but the steps both individually and for the Thunder itself haven't reached the ceiling, yet. Williams is constantly looking to improve and expand his game, identifying himself as technical when it comes to spending time in the film room.
Although, it hasn't always been easy for the forward to go over his lowlights and critique himself. If anything, he's too much of a critic.
"I think that was a big hurdle that I overcame was being able to watch it instead of knocking myself trying to figure out ways that I can actually move around that certain thing and get better at it," Williams said.
Every player in the NBA wants to be the best player they can be. It's the natural part of being a professional athlete and competing in the biggest basketball league in the world. But when high aspirations start to get in the way of development, it can raise issues.
Williams strives to perform at the highest level and continue to grow into an All-Star in Oklahoma City, but for as many additions he can make to his game as possible, it'll never turn him into a completely perfect player.
For Williams, that's been something he's had to adapt to changing about his mindset over the summer.
"I think navigating not trying to be perfect because when you are watching yourself mess up or struggle doing a certain thing, you can be really critical and down on yourself," Williams said at media day.
Williams will never be a "perfect" player, but that's not what players strive for. They practice and work every day to better themselves in any way they can, but they'll never be at a point where there's nothing else they can be better at.
It's difficult for highly competitive players — like Williams — to accept that, but it's an important part of staying on the right path.
"I think every player wants to be perfect, but it's also one of these things where you know you can't be.
"You have to give yourself some type of grace while you're going through changes and trying to get better at certain things in order to kind of maximize whatever your potential is," Williams said.
The final form of Williams is likely far away from now, but regardless of what that potential is, he'll continue to grow as a pivotal piece of the Thunder roster. With it looking to compete for a championship once again, he'll need to take another step forward alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to help make that a reality.
Williams won't be perfect, but he'll damn sure be great.
That's all Oklahoma City can ask for.
