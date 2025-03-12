Jalen Williams’ Status for Celtics vs. OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, owning 53 wins to a measly 12 losses.
Largely led by MVP-favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team has amassed a strong defensive identity, but has picked up the offensive slack in the last month.
It’s been no stranger to injuries this season, with players like Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso and more missing extended time throughout the year.
Tonight, the Thunder look to a bout with the defending champion Boston Celtics, where they’ll again look to have their mettle tested. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without All-Star forward Jalen Williams, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.
In the second of two bouts with the Denver Nuggets, Williams drove hard to attempt a layup, and was fouled and landed on by Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. He remained in the game — flexing his hip uncomfortably — before exiting just a minute later. He was ruled out at halftime.
Per head coach Mark Daigneault at Wednesday's shootaround, Williams didn't make the trip with the Thunder, who will play all of Boston, Detroit and Milwaukee on the road.
Williams is amidst a breakout season for OKC, averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 48% overall and 36% from beyond the arc. He’s been the team’s second-leading scorer on the year, but anchored the defense with positional versatility, too. Suffice it to say, he’s a big loss against one of the best and most versatile teams in the league in Boston.
A timetable for Williams’ return hasn’t yet been released, but with a month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, the sooner the better so he can re-find his groove.
The West-best Thunder and No. 2-seeded Celtics will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT
