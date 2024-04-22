OKC Thunder Old School Fight in Return to NBA Playoffs Over Pelicans
As Oklahoma City returned to the postseason, so did their lively crowd which earned them the moniker "Loud City." Before this game even tipped off the rowdy fans were making deafening noise during warm-ups. As the Pelicans were being introduced, the sea of noise walled off the public address announcer spouting out the names of the Bourbon street ballers.
The fans did their part for the entire 48 minute game, but the The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) needed time to settle in as they began their postseason journey on Sunday inside the Paycom Center for the first time since 2019.
The Thunder represents the youngest No. 1 seed in the history of the NBA and enjoyed a week off waiting to draw their opponent from the NBA Play-in tournament. Without knowing their matchup until Friday night the Thunder only had one day to truly install a game plan for the New Orleans Pelicans (49-33).
After a half of play, the score remained deadlocked at 43-all. The Thunder dug in on defense to disrupt the Pelicans' offensive output, but could not get sustained scoring production themselves
Oklahoma City looked to their emotional leader, Jalen Williams, for a spark. He delivered as he has all season. From forcing a tie-up with Jonas Valanciunas, to a much-needed and-one while literally barking at the crowd, Williams woke this young Thunder team up.
OKC used a 17-7 run to stretch their lead before eventually going up double-digits. The Pelicans would not fade though, storming back with a 7-0 run of their own.
As typical no doubt buckets continued to rim out for the Thunder, the two teams entered clutch time. Under five minutes in play in a five-point-or-less game with Oklahoma City controlling a slight 88-85 point lead.
However, a 16-5 run by the Pelicans tied the game at 90 with 60 ticks remaining. That is when superstars takeover, which is exactly what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did.
After a shaky start to the final frame, Gilgeous-Alexander nailed two tough mid-range jumpers including an and-one to push OKC's lead to three with 32.5 seconds left in game 1.
As the entire crowd rose to their feet, CJ McCollum panted them back in their seat with a rise up jumper over rookie Cason Wallace. Slashing the Thunder lead to one, they were forced to foul putting another rookie at the line for the Thunder clinging to this slight advantage with just 14 seconds left.
Chet Holmgren split the difference at the stripe as the Pelicans called a timeout to draw up one final play.
Wallace was able to jam his hand in the cookie jar on McCollum to force a scramble drill heave at the buzzer that was just off line. The No. 1 seed escaped a scare to earn a 1-0 series lead inside the Paycom Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.