OKC Thunder Land in Group A of 2025 NBA Cup
Ahead of NBA 2K26 Summer League, the NBA on Prime made its first official announcement as a league partner. Prime Video will have the rights to the NBA for the first time this coming season, including the NBA Cup and NBA Play-In tournament.
On July 9, Prime used analyst Blake Griffin to team up with Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren to announce the NBA Cup Groups.
Oklahoma City finds itself in Group A following a championship in 2025 and a trip to the NBA Cup title last December.
The Thunder are joined by divisional goes the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz along with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.
Oklahoma City should be the clear-cut favorites to return to Las Vegas for the final four of the NBA Cup tournament, with the path that lies ahead for the Thunder. Of the four group stage games, two will be at home and two will be road tilts. Locations have been determined for the tilts, with dates and times to be announced.
The NBA Cup group stage begins on Oct. 31 and wraps up on Nov. 28 with the knockout stage following on Dec. 9-10, the semi-finals on Dec. 13 and the NBA Cup championship on Dec. 16.
NBA Cup Group A
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Phoenix Suns
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Sacramento Kings
- Utah Jazz
NBA Cup Group A Schedule
- OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- OKC Thunder @ Sacramento Kings
- OKC Thunder @ Utah Jazz
NBA Cup Group A Power Ranking
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Sacramento Kings
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
These games can be seen on Amazon Prime, with dates and tip-times to be determined when the league releases the regular season schedule historically in August.