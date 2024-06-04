Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Can Learn From Boston Celtics As NBA Finals Loom
"At the beginning of the year, someone asked me a question about Denver. Like why has Denver been successful, or I can't remember. They had just won, so a lot -- not my first rodeo. A lot of times when the team wins or is winning, I get asked about those teams." Sam Presti joked at his end of season exit interview.
This scribe is the shlup who asked what the Thunder could learn from the champions at the start of the season. Presti went on to explain their continuity helped Denver burst through and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Boston is hoping to enjoy the same fate as their core looks to get over the hump in their quest for the Franchise's 18th banner against the Dallas Mavericks with the NBA Finals tipping off on Thursday.
Jayson Tatum has logged 108 playoff games for the Celtics franchise and Jaylen Brown has turned in 119 playoff tilts both spending their entire careers in Boston to this point with secured futures with the franchise.
Former OKC Thunder big man Al Horford has 181 playoff games under his belt, the list goes on and it becomes clear that Boston needed time despite consistently having an ultra-talented core to win the Eastern Conference now twice in the Tatum-Brown era.
Oklahoma City is in the pure infancy stages of their postseason push on a much tougher side of the bracket and in their initial run went to the second round falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference champions.
However, blended in their continuity is the Celtics' constant willingness to make moves big and small to improve their squad. From making the tough decision to part with Marcus Smart which netted them Kristaps Porzingis to parlaying Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams into Jrue Holiday and bringing Horford in - twice! - Boston remained opportunistic around their core.
That is the difficult tango the Thunder have to dance from this summer on. With not losing the continuity of their core nucleus they have to make tough business-driven decisions to bolster their roster.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder could be ultra-aggressive this season as Clutch Points speculates. Though this was a low-stakes "Report" as sure, the Thunder could likely be aggressive with their cap space, open roster spots and a pile of assets. They also could make marginal moves.
- The NBA announced the times for the 2024 NBA Draft with this being the first year of the draft being a two-day event. Round 1 will take place on June 26 at 7 PM CT on ABC/ESPN and Round 2 taking place on June 27 at 3 PM CT.
- There was a report on Monday afternoon that a potential front-court option will be taken off the board before Free Agency even opens.
- Ousmane Dieng continues to develop internally for the Oklahoma City Thunder can could be poised for a year three leap.
Song of the Day: The Gambler by Kenny Rodgers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.