OKC Thunder Legend Still Unsigned as Options Narrow
Just months ago, former Oklahoma City Thunder legend Russell Westbrook took the court in opposition to his former team, looking to help Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Things weren’t perfect, but Westbrook — much as he had all season long — was able to help Denver’s rotation with high-octane scoring and play-making. Game 7 of that second-round series would ultimately fall OKC’s way, eventually leading to the team’s first NBA championship, while Westbrook and the Nuggets’ season would abruptly end.
Westbrook then declined his $3.4 million player option with Denver, likely hoping to find a new destination. So far, it seems he hasn’t had much luck, and options have narrowed as teams shore up their 16-man rotations ahead of the season.
The Thunder themselves seem to be locked into their own 16, taking another shot at a title with their championship core while adding a few new players at the 2025 NBA Draft. Most teams league-wide seem to be taking a similar approach. While there were a few high-profile trades this offseason, plenty of teams seem content to enter next season with a similar talent-level, either continuing to develop or simply running it back. And that's left plenty of teams out of the Westbrook market.
The Sacramento Kings have been widely reported as the one team that could still offer Westbrook a deal. The team has an odd concoction of win-now veterans, including Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder and more, and Westbrook would be a seemingly fine addition to those ranks.
The team obviously has need of more talent, and while Westbrook isn't at the peak of his game, he certainly added enough to Denver's rotation last season. Across 75 games, he poured on 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals, shooting 45% overall.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring Russell Westbrook.” reporter Jake Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook and that’s still the home that I have heard earlier this week is the most likely outcome for Russell Westbrook if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all,”
It seems if its not the Kings — who presently don't have a roster spot open — Westbrook might not be rostered to start next season. He's seen an illustrious 17-year career, inlcuding several superstar-worthy seasons in Oklahoma City that yielded a Finals apperance and league MVP.