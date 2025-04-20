OKC Thunder Looking to Remain Undefeated in Playoff Home Openers
Oklahoma City is a tough place to win, but it’s seemingly impossible for any team to do it to begin the playoffs.
The Thunder are set to begin their quest for an NBA title on Sunday at noon at the Paycom Center. The NBA world should get used to seeing the Paycom Center, considering the Thunder have secured home-court advantage throughout the postseason.
Throughout the regular season, the Thunder demonstrated their dominance on the home floor, earning a franchise-best 35-6 record in Oklahoma City. Considering how great the Thunder have been at home throughout their existence, setting a new best mark should be reason for optimism going into the playoffs.
Along with being generally great at home, the Thunder have never lost their first playoff home game. Not counting the team’s trip to the bubble in 2020, the Thunder have won all 10 of their home playoff openers.
Last season’s thrilling win in Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans was one of the closest calls the Thunder have had to dropping a playoff home opener. That was one of three one-possession games, joining Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks in 2012 and Game 3 against the Houston Rockets in 2017.
Entering Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies as a heavy favorite, there is a possibility the Thunder could try for their largest margin of victory in a playoff home opener. That record currently belongs to a 38-point win over the Dallas Mavericks in 2016.
This will also be the second time the Thunder have matched up with the Grizzlies in the first round, beating them in seven games in 2014. The Thunder began that series with a 14-point win in Game 1.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and this Thunder core set for their second postseason run, they will look to continue this stretch of success in the first playoff home game. With a whiteout set for the home crowd, Oklahoma City is ready to show how lethal its playoff atmosphere can be.
The Thunder have a legitimate chance to win it all in 2025, and their home-court advantage will play a significant role in their run, so it would only be fitting for them to start this run with another win in Paycom Center.