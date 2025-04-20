Lu Dort Snubbed From NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award
Just hours after a monumental blowout of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of his NBA Playoffs slate, Lu Dort was left out as a candidate for the league’s top defensive honor: the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The top three were Atlanta guard Dyson Daniels, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Golden State forward Draymond Green. Per the odds, Green is slated to take home his second-ever DPOY Award, with Mobley hot on his heel and Daniels in tow.
Dort’s statistically seen the best season of his career, scoring 10.1 points on a career-high 44% shooting overall, nabbing a career-high 1.1 steals, too.
His defensive stats aren’t eye-popping, but he’s been likely the best point-of-attack defender in the league this season, hounding the opposing team’s best player game after game. He’s been pivotal in anchoring the league’s best defense on the perimeter this season, standing out on a unit that’s been historically good.
That historic defense continued into the postseason, as Oklahoma City issued a 131-80 beatdown of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1. Dort was certainly a factor, hounding superstar Ja Morant on the perimeter and scoring 12 points on 50% shooting, hitting four threes and finishing with three steals, three rebounds, two assists and a blocks.
His teammates and coaches alike had been campaigning for him to win the award down the stretch, but he was left out of the finalists, despite top-three odds per most books. Regardless, he seems on track for his first-ever All-Defense bid this season.
The Thunder and Grizzlies will play Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.