OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren, Mark Daigneault Discuss Coach of the Year Honor
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Mark Daigneault take home the Coach of the Year honor. Chet Holmgren was asked about Oklahoma City's bench boss taking home the honor.
"Shoutout to Mark man. Helluva coach. He puts together some crazy X's and O's. Puts us all in position to be successful," Holmgren said with a smile following Monday's shoot around.
The rookie big man was able to explain the impact of Daigneault on the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history.
"He's not that much older than us. He's one of the bros. There's still an extreme level of respect there professionally... We got great guys in the locker room who want to be better." Holmgren added.
In his first media availability since winning the award, Daigneault explained the journey it took to get to this point.
"We talk about gratitude a lot as a team. That's something I try to practice every day. We should all be grateful for this opportunity. It doesn't last forever and it's an incredible life and experiences we get to share together," Daigneault said.
After finishing runner-up for the honor last year, Daigneault brought home the hardware this season. The bench boss swept the awards for the 2023-24 campaign taking home the Coaches Association honor months ago.
This marks the third straight coaching hire for Oklahoma City to bring home a coach of the year award and the second sideline pacer to win the hardware voted on by the media.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.