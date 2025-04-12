OKC Thunder Matches Franchise-Record 41 Assists in Utah Jazz Blowout
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Friday night in Salt Lake City resting seven rotation players, including all five regular starters, yet still tied a franchise-record 41 assists on 56 made field goals. Jaylin Williams racked up 10 in his third triple-double of the season, Isaiah Joe recorded nine and four more players dished out at least four.
Oklahoma City had previously registered 41 assists in a 139-77 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 11, 2024, and a 126-106 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 18, 2023. Current starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort suited up in both contests — and current Chicago Bull Josh Giddey led the way with 12 and 11 assists, respectively.
Aaron Wiggins, Joe and Jaylin Williams were the unquestioned heroes as the Thunder topped the Utah Jazz 145-111 in its second-to-last regular season game. Wiggins and Joe scored 67 combined points on 25-for-39 shooting — a significant development from each going scoreless in seven minutes in last season's Trail Blazers blowout. Jaylin Williams, who runs Oklahoma City's offense when the starters sit, notched just two assists across the previous two record-holders.
Their contributions emphasize how deep the Thunder roster currently is.
"Everybody got to feel the basketball, everybody got to feel the rhythm of the game," Joe said. "And that showed with the 41 assists. That doesn't come by one person trying to do it all. It comes by playing together, playing hard, being able to get rebounds, getting out in transition and finding easier looks. It's a fun brand of basketball and we do it all the time."
Joe knocked down a career-high 10 3-pointers and a step-back mid-range jumper — which were all assisted. Jaylin Williams found him from the paint for an open left-wing triple to reach 10 assists midway through the third quarter.
While Gilgeous-Alexander unsurprisingly leads the Thunder with a +7.0 Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus, Joe (+1.8, 90th percentile) and Wiggins (+1.4, 86th percentile) slot in at second and third while coming off the bench. Jaylin Williams (+0.7, 78th percentile) has also provided much-needed stability as Oklahoma City's sixth-highest player.
"I don't try to play different from when I'm playing x amount of minutes on a normal night," Jaylin Williams said. "I just try to go out there and play the same game, be the same energy guy, shoot the same shots, try to look for my teammates on open looks. It's super fun to go out there and play."
The Thunder concludes the regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CST.