Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves Season Series Sees Odd Quirk

the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves could see their season series decided by a schedule oddity.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:


The Oklahoma City Thunder are starring down the barrel of a contending season in which they will battle with the likes of Minnesota all season long for Western Conference supremacy all year long just as they did a year ago needing every day of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed and collect 57 wins during the 2023-24 campaign. 

A large reason the Thunder earned the top spot was due to tiebreakers earned throughout the regular season. One of the times they played Oklahoma City extremely tough was the Minnesota Timberwolves as the two sides split the season series seeing three of the four contests decided by six points or less in the process. 

This went a long way in hanging a divisional banner in the rafters of the Paycom Center last season. 

However, an interesting scheduling quirk makes this games not only just as important but could end up giving either side a distinct advantage. 

The Thunder will play the Timberwolves three times in February with their first clash being Feb. 13 before the NAB lets out for the All-Star break and the other two coming in a back-to-back set post all star break Feb. 23 and 24. 

Playing the same team in such short order of the 82 game marathon sets up for a risky proposition. Of course, the goal is these two squads will play a tightly contested season series for the second year in a row, but the risk is a minor injury that leaves a team at a massive disadvantage. 

If either side sees a sprained ankle or a fluke injury such as stepping on a camera operator during this stretch, it could decide the season series and thus determine the Western Conference. 

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News