OKC Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves Season Series Sees Odd Quirk
The Oklahoma City Thunder are starring down the barrel of a contending season in which they will battle with the likes of Minnesota all season long for Western Conference supremacy all year long just as they did a year ago needing every day of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed and collect 57 wins during the 2023-24 campaign.
A large reason the Thunder earned the top spot was due to tiebreakers earned throughout the regular season. One of the times they played Oklahoma City extremely tough was the Minnesota Timberwolves as the two sides split the season series seeing three of the four contests decided by six points or less in the process.
This went a long way in hanging a divisional banner in the rafters of the Paycom Center last season.
However, an interesting scheduling quirk makes this games not only just as important but could end up giving either side a distinct advantage.
The Thunder will play the Timberwolves three times in February with their first clash being Feb. 13 before the NAB lets out for the All-Star break and the other two coming in a back-to-back set post all star break Feb. 23 and 24.
Playing the same team in such short order of the 82 game marathon sets up for a risky proposition. Of course, the goal is these two squads will play a tightly contested season series for the second year in a row, but the risk is a minor injury that leaves a team at a massive disadvantage.
If either side sees a sprained ankle or a fluke injury such as stepping on a camera operator during this stretch, it could decide the season series and thus determine the Western Conference.
