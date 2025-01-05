OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: December 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder won 15 of its first 19 games across October and November 2024 with stifling defense, holding opponents to 103.3 points per 100 possessions — a very high standard for any team. Naturally, Oklahoma City recorded 12 wins across 13 official December games, including Emirates NBA Cup knockout victories against the current No. 5 Dallas Mavericks and No. 3 Houston Rockets. The team rattled off 12 consecutive regular-season wins — tying a franchise record — after losing a three-point road thriller against Houston.
The Thunder sustained its pristine defensive numbers throughout December: 11.8 steals per game (No. 1 in NBA), a 50.4% opponent effective field goal percentage (No. 1 in NBA) an 18.7% opponent turnover percentage (No. 1 in NBA) and a 103.1 defensive rating (No. 1 in NBA). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso averaged at least two steals per game, while Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein blocked at least one shot per game during the month's action.
However, things were not all sunshine and rainbows to close out 2024. Oklahoma City advanced to the Emirates NBA Cup Final on Dec. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks and fell 97-81. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points on 24 shots, being outdueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals. The Thunder shot just 5-for-32 (15.6%) from beyond the arc. Hartenstein recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in the loss.
All numbers from this point forward will not include NBA Cup Final statistics, as the game did not count toward official standings.
Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
117.5
103.5
2-Pointers Per Game
31.1-for-54.7
23.6-for-45.3
3-Pointers Per Game
13.3-for-38.7
12.8-for-39.5
Free Throws Per Game
15.4-for-18.5
17.9-for-23.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
18.8
OREB Per Game
10.8
11.3
Player of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander repeated as the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in December, making him the default selection for this category. He averaged a league-leading 33.3 points per game on 67.4% true shooting across the 13 games, including a 36.6% clip on 82 3-point attempts. The back-to-back All-NBA First Team member added 5.8 rebounds per game, 5.2 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game on a +183 cumulative plus-minus — second in the NBA behind the New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges.
A strong overall month for Gilgeous-Alexander finished in a major way, as he reached 40 points three times in a five-game span heading into the new year. That stretch also included an efficient 35 points and +27 plus-minus in three quarters against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 13 December clutch minutes, continuing his timely late shotmaking from the early season.
Play of the Month: Isaiah Joe Hits Acrobatic Reverse Layup Against Charlotte Hornets
Team Statistic of the Month: Offensive Rebound Differential
Turnover differential remains the Thunder's greatest strength, though its offensive rebounding differential has become a less significant weakness as the season has progressed. Oklahoma City tallied a 27.4% offensive rebound percentage (No. 20 in NBA) and 33.1% opponent offensive rebound percentage (No. 28 in NBA) throughout 15 November games, ensuring an ugly -5.7% differential. While its offensive rebound percentage remained identical in December, the Thunder allowed a 29.8% opponent offensive percentage (No. 22 in NBA) — good for a -2.4% differential.
This trend aligns closely with Hartenstein's first full month on the team. The big man has accumulated a career-high 33.8% defensive rebound percentage in a career-high 29.8 minutes per game, helping the Thunder clean the glass for long stretches. Oklahoma City has grabbed 6.7% more defensive rebounds with Hartenstein on the floor than with him off this season.
BONUS: One Fun Fact From Every Game in Winning Streak
1. 133-106 vs. Utah Jazz on Dec. 3, 2024: The Thunder recorded 32 more field-goal attempts than the Jazz, primarily due to committing 21 fewer turnovers.
2. 129-92 @ Toronto Raptors on Dec. 5, 2024: Oklahoma City's bench combined for more made 3-pointers than Toronto's starters. Kenrich Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins each converted multiple triples.
3. 119-109 @ New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2024: Jalen Williams shot above 50% for the final time in 2024. He finished with 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
4. 118-104 vs. Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10, 2024: Gilgeous-Alexander outscored All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined, racking up 39 points on 23 field-goal attempts.
5. 111-96 vs. Houston Rockets on Dec. 14, 2024: Oklahoma City tied its season-high with 32 free-throw attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander alone went 14-for-15 at the charity stripe.
6. 105-99 @ Orlando Magic on Dec. 19, 2024: The Thunder's top-ranked defense kept Magic starters in check, but bench guard Anthony Black led his team with a career-high 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting.
7. 104-97 @ Miami Heat on Dec. 20, 2024: In the one-month anniversary since making his Oklahoma City debut, Hartenstein pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds — including five on the offensive glass.
8. 123-105 vs. Washington Wizards on Dec. 23, 2024: Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated a +25 plus-minus in his efficient 41-point night, while no other Thunder starter finished above +1.
9. 120-114 @ Indiana Pacers on Dec. 26, 2024: After two early Jalen Williams turnovers, Oklahoma City committed one giveaway in the game's final 45 minutes.
10. 106-94 @ Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 28, 2024: The Thunder made 30 more field goals than free throws, while the Hornets converted four more field goals than free throws.
11. 130-106 vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 29, 2024: Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-for-14 inside the arc, making three fewer 2-pointers than the combined Grizzlies starting lineup.
12. 113-105 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 31, 2024: The Thunder racked up more steals than turnovers, and the Timberwolves finished with eight times as many turnovers as steals.
Oklahoma City plays the defending champion Boston Celtics in Paycom Center tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CST.
