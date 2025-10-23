OKC Thunder Must Navigate Lengthy Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in game two of the Thunder's season. This contest will serve as opening night for the Indiana Pacers and an NBA Finals rematch between two small-market franchises linked together forever after last June's seven-game thriller.
Though, things look different now. The Bricktown Ballers retained 99% of their championship roster from last June, however waltz into Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a win under their belt and a long injury report to boot - changing the way the Thunder will play on Thursday night.
The Pacers undergo significant and more long-term changes after the summer that was. Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his achillies in the first half of Game 7 back in June, sidelining the Pacers star for this entire season. While Myles Turner bolted for Milwaukee to join the Blue and Gold's rivals.
On top of being down two starters, Indiana's season opener will also see the Pacers down spark plug veteran guard TJ McConnell, who was a thorn in the Thunder's side during the Finals and a catalyst for Indy's postseason run.
Despite these massive absences, this is still a finals rematch with plenty of emotions involved. Not only will it be the season - and home - opener for Indiana, but the Pacers will honor their Eastern Conference Championship squad during the pregame festivities. The crowd will be a massive part of this game, as it was for the Thunder's emotional season opener.
These are two extremely well-coached teams, with the Thunder's Mark Daigneault and Pacers' Rick Carlisle two of the best bench bosses in the league. It is more than reasonable to expect these two teams to be able to adjust to these changes.
On top of the five who missed the opening night contest for Oklahoma City, the Thunder announced defensive-ace Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol following that clash with the Houston Rockets. While Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, two of the team's five starters from night one, are tabbed as questionable.
The Bricktown ballers are without two of their best defenders and might be down as many as eight players in the second game of this season. This will leave OKC looking to alter their rotation and perhaps starting lineup on Thursday night if Dort and Wallace can't go.
To improve to 2-0, it will take a much better shooting night than Oklahoma City posted on Tuesday to work around these blows to their elite defense.
OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
- Nikola Topic (Surgery Recovery) –– OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) –– OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) –– OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Knee) –– OUT
- Alex Caruso (Concussion) –– OUT
- Thomas Sorber (ACL) –– OUT
- Cason Wallace (Knee) –– Questionable
- Lu Dort (Ankle) –– Questionable
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) –– OUT
- T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) –– OUT
- Quenton Jackson (Hamstring) –– OUT
- Kam Jones (Back) –– OUT