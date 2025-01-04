OKC Thunder Must Value Depth Over Big Splash in Trade Market
Oklahoma City has been in trade rumors throughout the season, but it might be best to avoid any big splashes.
On Friday, the Thunder beat the New York Knicks 117-107 after trailing for most of the second half. While the win was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points, a 15-point fourth quarter from Aaron Wiggins ignited the Thunder’s late run and reinforced how the team should approach the trade deadline.
Overall, the Thunder are in a nearly perfect position over the next two seasons. With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren not having their expected extensions kick in until the 2026-27 season, the Thunder’s cap situation is simple through next season.
While not all trades would necessarily disrupt the team’s cap comfortability over the next two years, any big deals would disrupt the roster itself. The name brought up most in trade rumors this season for Oklahoma City has been Cam Johnson. At $22.5 million this season, Johnson would cost some important pieces.
Considering Wiggins’ fourth-quarter explosion and the value Oklahoma City has gotten over the past few seasons from players such as Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams, parting with the money needed to make a deal for Johnson or someone else near that salary mark isn’t worth the risk.
Last season, Oklahoma City brought in Gordon Hayward at the deadline on a half-season rental, and it failed miserably. While the Thunder simply parted with non-rotational players, that attempt to add veteran help and another scoring option only became useful in the offseason with the cap space it opened.
The best return for Oklahoma City in a trade at this stage would be a player who could win the team a quarter in the playoffs. Wiggins just did that on Friday against the Knicks. Joe can become lethal at any point. Even Kenrich Williams or Jaylin Williams can nail some threes and make a game-changing impact defensively.
The Thunder would simply be trying to trade for the impact they’re already getting. Their depth has been their strength, and the Thunder will be in a great position as long as Sam Presti and company continue to embrace that.
