OKC Thunder Must Win Clutch Minutes in Game 4
Everyone knows now that the Indiana Pacers will find a way to win a game in the final stages if they can. They worked their magic in Game 1 and have done it on numerous other occasions in the playoffs, many of which left their opposition stunned.
It's now especially clear that the OKC Thunder, who trail 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4, must find ways to win clutch minutes, if they come around. The numbers back up the fact that they've been dominated in the fourth quarter by the Pacers, despite winning the other three.
Similar to that, it's also been true that the Pacers are a more efficient and generally better offensive team in the fourth quarter compared to Oklahoma City. Indiana is outscoring the Thunder, on average, by 112.5 per 100 possessions in clutch minutes so far this series.
To put it simply, this just can't happen anymore. It seems like the Pacers play their best basketball in clutch games, which is evident in games one and three, meaning one of two things: OKC either has to be more clutch, or bury them before it gets to that point.
Game 2 of the series was a sign that the Thunder could take care of business before their opposition had the chance to make a comeback. If OKC gives Indiana any inkling of hope that allows them to storm back into a game, that could mean the game is finished. Not allowing that to happen completely erases one of two ways the Thunder could win the game.
Now, that's obviously easier said than done. Nobody expects a blowout win in the NBA Finals and the Thunder shouldn't either, but they're more than capable of creating a comfortable lead on the Pacers, as proved by their first win of the series.
OKC could also step up more in those clutch minutes. These are situations that don't favor them because of their lack of experience in clutch games, but, again, they've shown they can win them.
Two of Oklahoma City's four wins in the conference finals relied on clutch performances late in the game. So, there's the proof that they can do it.
It will take a certain amount of belief and execution to beat the Pacers in a clutch game. The odds of one of those happening in the finals now seem high, especially in Game 4, so OKC needs to be ready for it. If they can't secure a win in Game 4, their path to winning an NBA title becomes much more challenging than it once seemed.
The Thunder will tip off against the Pacers for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday in a game that could potentially decide the series.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.