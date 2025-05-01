OKC Thunder NBA Playoff Round 2 Schedule Laid Out
Waiting is the hardest part and the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again in the holding pattern. The Thunder featured a long lay off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the first round, which they ended in short order.
OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies in four games after holding on in Memphis Saturday and have been put on ice since. Now, awaiting the winner of the First Round series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets are in the driver's seat after winning Game 5 in Ball Arena on Tuesday. Thursday marks a win-or-go-home game for the LA Clippers in Game 6, with Kawhi Leonard and Company needing to win the next two in order to punch its ticket to the second round.
Team's who own home court advantage and take a 3-2 series lead after Game 5 in the first round are 50-2 throughout NBA history. That is good news for the Nuggets, though, they could easily drop this round game on Thursday and extend the series to Saturday for the best two words in sports: Game 7.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder await its matchup, the NBA did issue more clarity around Round 2 for the Thunder, a spot Oklahoma City couldn't get past a year ago falling in six games to the Dallas Mavericks after the Thunder swept the Pelicans.
At the earliest, Game 1 of Round 2 will be on Monday, May 5. That will tip-off an every-other-day first four games of the set taking place May 5, May 7, May 9 and May 11 –– this outcome will actually be determined by when the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets series wraps up. If the Warriors fall to the Rockets in Game 6 on Friday, forcing a Game 7, this format goes into play.
At the latest, the opening game of the second round for the Oklahoma City Thunder would be on Tuesdy, May 6 with games still happening every-other day following a May 6, May 8, May 10 and May 12 format for the first four games. This would be enacted if the Warriors close out the Rockets on Friday in Game 6.
The Thunder will have at minimum eight days off and at maximum nine days off between their closeout game in Memphis and the start of Round 2 in Oklahoma City.